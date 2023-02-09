- Home
- Middle East
- Syria
- UAE President directs offering funeral prayers in absentia for victims of earthquake in Türkiye Sy ..
UAE President Directs Offering Funeral Prayers In Absentia For Victims Of Earthquake In Türkiye Syria After Juma'a Prayers
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 04:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed that funeral prayers in absentia be performed for the victims of the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, following Juma's prayers (Friday prayers) in all mosques across the country.