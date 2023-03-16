UrduPoint.com

UAE President Directs Provision Of $3 Million To Support Reconstruction Of Palestinian Town Of Huwara

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the provision of US$3 million to support the reconstruction of the Palestinian town of Huwara and assist those affected by recent events.

The initiative will be implemented by the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), in cooperation with the Emirati-Palestinian Friendship Club, as part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people.

A meeting to discuss the mechanism for implementing the initiative and providing support was held by the DMT and attended by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and a Palestinian delegation which included Moeen Dmaidi, Mayor of Huwara Municipality; Jalal Odeh and Mohamed Abed al Hameed, Members of the Municipal Council; and Ammar Alkurdi, Chairman of the board of the Emirati-Palestinian Friendship Club.

The meeting also discussed enhancing prospects for joint cooperation in the field of municipal work between the two sides.

Al Shorafa welcomed the Palestinian delegation and reaffirmed the keenness of the UAE leadership to support the Palestinian people and contribute to the redevelopment of the affected area in Huwara.

