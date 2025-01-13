UAE President discusses bilateral relations, issues of shared interest with President of Kazakhstan

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen cooperation for the mutual benefit of their countries and peoples.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the President of Kazakhstan and his accompanying delegation to the UAE.

He thanked His Excellency President Tokayev for accepting the invitation to take part in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, noting the shared commitment of both nations to sustainability and collaboration in this field.

The discussions also touched on the themes of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, recognised as a vibrant global platform for dialogue and the exchange of ideas, initiatives, and expertise to promote sustainability for the benefit of countries and communities around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised the strength of evolving UAE-Kazakhstan relations, which were established in 1993. His Highness further affirmed the UAE’s commitment to leveraging opportunities to enhance collaboration with Kazakhstan across diverse fields, particularly renewable energy, trade, economy, investment, agriculture, and space exploration.

His Highness also remarked that the relationship between the UAE and Kazakhstan is further reinforced by their shared commitment to multilateral international cooperation for the collective good. He highlighted their engagement through the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, where the UAE holds Dialogue Partner status.

The two leaders also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern, underscoring the importance of international efforts to promote peace and resolve conflicts through diplomatic means.

They stressed the need for enhanced global cooperation to address shared challenges, with climate change as a priority.

For his part, His Excellency President Tokayev expressed his appreciation for the warm reception extended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to advancing its ties with the UAE to support the shared development goals of both nations.

His Excellency President Tokayev also praised Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week for its vital role in raising global awareness on sustainability issues to safeguard the interests of coming generations.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Jassem Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance - Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Saeed Mohamed Alariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan; and a number of officials.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan arrived in the UAE earlier today, where he was received at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with a number of senior officials.