UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime Minister; witnesses signing of two agreements

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro, who is on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the visiting Prime Minister and expressed his hope that the visit would advance the growing ties between the two countries.

For his part, His Excellency Spajić conveyed the greetings of His Excellency President Jakov Milatović of Montenegro, along with his best wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.

The two sides explored opportunities to bolster cooperation and broaden its scope, particularly in priority development sectors such as the economy, trade, renewable energy, food security, and infrastructure, among others, with the aim of fostering sustainable economic growth in both nations.

His Highness and the Montenegrin Prime Minister also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern. They emphasised the importance of promoting peace, stability, and the resolution of conflicts through diplomatic means at both the regional and global levels in support of development and prosperity for all.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the UAE’s commitment to deepening its development partnerships with countries in the Balkans, including Montenegro, where the UAE has significant investments, particularly in renewable energy, food security, and infrastructure.

His Highness also reiterated the UAE’s support for initiatives that promote peace and serve the stability and prosperity of the region’s countries and peoples.

For his part, His Excellency Milojko Spajić thanked His Highness for the warm welcome extended to him and his accompanying delegation. He emphasised Montenegro’s keenness to reinforce its relations with the UAE and leverage all opportunities in this regard.

The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhancing cooperation for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

During the meeting, His Highness witnessed the signing of two bilateral agreements in the fields of economy and tourism. The agreements were signed on behalf of the UAE by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and by His Excellency Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro.

Also present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Reem Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and a number of senior officials. Also in attendance was the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister of Montenegro that included several ministers and senior officials.