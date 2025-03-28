- Home
- Middle East
- UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime Minister; witnesses ..
UAE President Discusses Strengthening Bilateral Relations With Montenegrin Prime Minister; Witnesses Signing Of Two Agreements
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro, who is on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates.
During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the visiting Prime Minister and expressed his hope that the visit would advance the growing ties between the two countries.
For his part, His Excellency Spajić conveyed the greetings of His Excellency President Jakov Milatović of Montenegro, along with his best wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.
The two sides explored opportunities to bolster cooperation and broaden its scope, particularly in priority development sectors such as the economy, trade, renewable energy, food security, and infrastructure, among others, with the aim of fostering sustainable economic growth in both nations.
His Highness and the Montenegrin Prime Minister also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern. They emphasised the importance of promoting peace, stability, and the resolution of conflicts through diplomatic means at both the regional and global levels in support of development and prosperity for all.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the UAE’s commitment to deepening its development partnerships with countries in the Balkans, including Montenegro, where the UAE has significant investments, particularly in renewable energy, food security, and infrastructure.
His Highness also reiterated the UAE’s support for initiatives that promote peace and serve the stability and prosperity of the region’s countries and peoples.
For his part, His Excellency Milojko Spajić thanked His Highness for the warm welcome extended to him and his accompanying delegation. He emphasised Montenegro’s keenness to reinforce its relations with the UAE and leverage all opportunities in this regard.
The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhancing cooperation for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.
During the meeting, His Highness witnessed the signing of two bilateral agreements in the fields of economy and tourism. The agreements were signed on behalf of the UAE by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and by His Excellency Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro.
Also present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Reem Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and a number of senior officials. Also in attendance was the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister of Montenegro that included several ministers and senior officials.
Recent Stories
Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..
Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR
Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO
UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..
Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissioner-General18 seconds ago
-
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime Minister; witnesses ..25 seconds ago
-
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 20263 hours ago
-
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, Grand Imam of Al-Az ..3 hours ago
-
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 20244 hours ago
-
Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books to support patients during National Reading Month4 hours ago
-
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue4 hours ago
-
Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 billion housing benefi ..5 hours ago
-
Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR5 hours ago
-
Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO5 hours ago
-
UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members from Gaza5 hours ago