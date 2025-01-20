Open Menu

UAE President, Dutch Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Regional Developments

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, spoke by telephone today to discuss the strategic cooperation between the two countries and ways to further strengthen ties, particularly in the economic, investment, and development sectors.

Their discussions aimed to advance mutual interests and foster progress and prosperity in both nations.

His Highness and the Dutch Prime Minister also exchanged views on several regional and international issues, focusing on developments in the middle East.

They welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, emphasising the importance of bolstering efforts to promote security and stability in the region and advancing a comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

