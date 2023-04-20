UrduPoint.com

UAE President Emphasises Link Between Sustainable Economic Development And Climate Action For Enhanced Quality Of Life

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 08:30 PM

UAE President emphasises link between sustainable economic development and climate action for enhanced quality of life

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has stressed that sustainable economic development and climate action are closely linked and essential to ensuring a better quality of life for all.

His Highness also emphasised that the UAE has placed climate action at the core of its strategy, with a focus on achieving sustainable economic and social growth while fulfilling its responsibility towards the environment and future generations.

His Highness made these remarks during a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF) on Energy and Climate Change, which was hosted by US President Joe Biden and brought together leaders and heads of government from major global economies.

The UAE was invited to participate in light of its upcoming role as host of COP28, the twenty-eighth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate.

In his remarks during the forum, His Highness the President said, “The UAE was the first Gulf country to ratify the Paris Agreement, and the first in the region to commit to reducing emissions in all economic sectors by the year 2030. It has also announced its strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. We have invested over US$150 billion in climate action and have ambitious plans for further investments in this field in the future.”

His Highness affirmed that the COP28 UAE Presidency will be committed to achieving transformative climate action, moving from deliberation to action, and delivering a comprehensive action plan for the benefit of all people and the planet.

“Energy and climate change are closely intertwined,” His Highness said, “And thus it is essential that the world accelerates its logical, realistic, and balanced transition in the energy sector by increasing renewable energy production capacity by at least three times and doubling hydrogen production. It is crucial to enhance international cooperation in technology transfer and provide the necessary financing to support the energy transition and address the losses and damages, especially in the Global South and communities most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.”

Stressing the importance of developed countries fulfilling their pledge to provide US$100 billion to developing countries, His Highness highlighted the need to reform international financial institutions and secure the necessary financing to stimulate investments that support climate action. The UAE President stated that although the risk of climate change has intensified, there is still a chance to prevent its dire consequences, given that there is a genuine determination for immediate and collective global action.

He emphasised that the UAE is committed to making COP28 a significant milestone towards achieving this goal.

Concluding his remarks, His Highness extended an open invitation to the world to join the UAE's efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving a significant advancement in climate action. He expressed his confidence and optimism that the world will respond positively to this invitation.

Participants at the MEF included: Joseph R. Biden, Jr., President of the United States of America, Alberto Fernandez, President of the Argentine Republic, Anthony Albanese MP, Prime Minister of Australia, Justin Trudeau, P.C., M.P., Prime Minister of Canada, Gabriel Boric, President of the Republic of Chile, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, Han Duk-soo, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Andres Manuel López Obrador President of the United Mexican States, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, Xie Zhenhua, Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping, People’s Republic of China, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister for Energy Transition of the French Republic, Roberto Cingolani, Minister of Ecological Transition of the Italian Republic, Adel Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Cabinet and Envoy for Climate, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Alok Sharma MP, President for COP26, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Tran Hung Ha, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The UAE has a proven track record of proactive climate action, diplomacy and multilateral cooperation. The country has emerged as a regional leader in investing in clean and renewable energy projects, both domestically and globally. The UAE operates three of the largest and most cost-effective solar plants in the world, as well as being a regional leader in the use of nuclear power.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Australia United Nations China Canada Egypt Nuclear Norway UAE Germany Paris Ireland Indonesia United Kingdom Japan Chile United States Saudi Arabia Nigeria Vietnam Justin Trudeau Joko Widodo All From Government Cabinet Agreement Billion Arab Xi Jinping P

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Brasilia holds Ramadan Iftar to cel ..

UAE Embassy in Brasilia holds Ramadan Iftar to celebrate Zayed Humanitarian Day

35 minutes ago
 UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on indu ..

UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on industrial ties and climate effort ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in E ..

Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in Etihad Town Phase I

1 hour ago
 UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr gree ..

UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr greetings

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Cornich ..

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Corniche

2 hours ago
 PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's La ..

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's Landhi jail

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.