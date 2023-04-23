UrduPoint.com

UAE President Exchanges Eid Al Fitr Greetings With Mauritanian President, Iraqi Prime Minister, Grand Imam Of Al-Azhar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today exchanged, over the phone, Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of Mauritania; Mohammed Shiaa' Al Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq; and His Eminence Dr.

Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

During the calls, they prayed to God to bestow His blessings on Arab and Muslim nations, and grant peace and security to the people of the world.

