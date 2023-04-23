- Home
- Middle East
- Iraq
- UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mauritanian President, Iraqi Prime Minister, Gran ..
UAE President Exchanges Eid Al Fitr Greetings With Mauritanian President, Iraqi Prime Minister, Grand Imam Of Al-Azhar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2023 | 01:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today exchanged, over the phone, Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of Mauritania; Mohammed Shiaa' Al Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq; and His Eminence Dr.
Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.
During the calls, they prayed to God to bestow His blessings on Arab and Muslim nations, and grant peace and security to the people of the world.