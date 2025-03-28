Open Menu

UAE President Exchanges Eid Al Fitr Greetings With Leaders Of Brotherly Nations, Grand Imam Of Al-Azhar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 07:45 PM

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged warm Eid Al Fitr greetings in phone calls with His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait; His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar; His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan; and His Eminence Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

During their conversations, they exchanged heartfelt wishes for good health, happiness, and continued prosperity for their peoples. They also prayed that the blessed occasion would bring peace, stability, and further progress to the Arab and Islamic worlds and to all nations around the globe.

