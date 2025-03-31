- Home
- Middle East
- UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and Tunisia, and Prime M ..
UAE President Exchanges Eid Al-Fitr Greetings With Presidents Of Mauritania And Tunisia, And Prime Minister Of Iraq
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 10:34 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 30th March, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged greetings today on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr during phone calls with His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania; His Excellency Kais Saied, President of the Republic of Tunisia; and His Excellency Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq.
During the calls, they prayed for continued health and happiness for all, and hoped the occasion would bring prosperity, goodwill and blessings to their nations and peoples.
His Highness and Their Excellencies also expressed their wishes for continued peace and stability for Arab and Muslim nations and countries worldwide.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and Tunisia, and Prime M ..2 minutes ago
-
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,7002 minutes ago
-
WHO issues $8 mn flash appeal in response to Myanmar’s earthquake2 minutes ago
-
Two more Indian naval relief ships sail for Myanmar3 minutes ago
-
Osaka Expo to boost consumption by 1 trillion yen: think tank3 minutes ago
-
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers3 minutes ago
-
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr3 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, receives well-wishe ..3 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’4 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers4 minutes ago
-
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria4 minutes ago
-
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza4 minutes ago