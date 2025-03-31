Open Menu

UAE President Exchanges Eid Al-Fitr Greetings With Presidents Of Mauritania And Tunisia, And Prime Minister Of Iraq

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 10:34 AM

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and Tunisia, and Prime Minister of Iraq

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 30th March, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged greetings today on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr during phone calls with His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania; His Excellency Kais Saied, President of the Republic of Tunisia; and His Excellency Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq.

During the calls, they prayed for continued health and happiness for all, and hoped the occasion would bring prosperity, goodwill and blessings to their nations and peoples.

His Highness and Their Excellencies also expressed their wishes for continued peace and stability for Arab and Muslim nations and countries worldwide.

