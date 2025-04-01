Open Menu

UAE President Exchanges Eid Al-Fitr Greetings With Presidents Of Iraq, Algeria And Prime Minister Of Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 12:30 AM

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria and Prime Minister of Pakistan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 31st March, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged greetings today on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr during phone calls with His Excellency Dr Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq; His Excellency Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria; and His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

His Highness and Their Excellencies extended their warmest wishes on the blessed occasion, praying that it brings continued progress and prosperity to their countries and peoples, and peace, security, and stability to Arab and Muslim nations and the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress March Muslim Arab

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother

3 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence ..

Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..

4 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..

4 hours ago
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send ..

Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings fr ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..

4 hours ago
 Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral pray ..

Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..

4 hours ago
 Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors ..

Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan

4 hours ago
 UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquak ..

UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar

4 hours ago
 DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity co ..

DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai co ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East