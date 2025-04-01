- Home
UAE President Exchanges Eid Al-Fitr Greetings With Presidents Of Iraq, Algeria And Prime Minister Of Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 12:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 31st March, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged greetings today on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr during phone calls with His Excellency Dr Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq; His Excellency Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria; and His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
His Highness and Their Excellencies extended their warmest wishes on the blessed occasion, praying that it brings continued progress and prosperity to their countries and peoples, and peace, security, and stability to Arab and Muslim nations and the world.
