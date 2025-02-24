UAE President exchanges medals, gifts with Italian President during dinner banquet hosted in his honour

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended a dinner banquet hosted by His Excellency Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic, in honour of His Highness and the accompanying delegation as part of His Highness' state visit to Italy.

His Excellency President Sergio Mattarella welcomed His Highness, underscoring the depth of relations between the two countries and their shared aspiration to further strengthen cooperation for the benefit of their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation to His Excellency President Sergio Mattarella for his warm reception and kind words that embodied the strength of ties between the two countries and their keenness to continue developing them.

His Highness stated that the strategic partnership between the UAE and Italy continues to experience further growth and development, noting that his visit to Italy reflects both countries’ desire to work together to elevate cooperation and joint economic growth. Moreover, His Highness expressed his confidence that the outcomes of this visit would have a significant impact in advancing bilateral relations as he wished Italy and its people further progress and growth.

His Highness the UAE President and the Italian President exchanged medals during the banquet, with His Highness awarding His Excellency President Sergio Mattarella the Order of Zayed, the highest civilian honour bestowed by the UAE upon world leaders and heads of state. In turn, the Italian President awarded His Highness the UAE President the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, which is the highest medal granted by Italy to world leaders. The UAE and Italian Presidents also exchanged gifts symbolising the history and heritage of the two countries.

The banquet was attended by several members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the UAE President, including H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of Italian ministers, senior officials, and invitees.