UAE President extends condolences to Turkish President over victims of Bolu hotel fire

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye.

During the call, His Highness expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy over the victims of the hotel fire in Bolu Province, wishing a swift recovery to those injured.

His Highness also extended his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Turkish people during this time of sorrow.

In response, His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan thanked His Highness for his heartfelt support and emphasised the strong bonds of friendship between the two nations and their peoples.