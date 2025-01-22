Open Menu

UAE President Extends Condolences To Turkish President Over Victims Of Bolu Hotel Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 05:15 PM

UAE President extends condolences to Turkish President over victims of Bolu hotel fire

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye.

During the call, His Highness expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy over the victims of the hotel fire in Bolu Province, wishing a swift recovery to those injured.

His Highness also extended his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Turkish people during this time of sorrow.

In response, His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan thanked His Highness for his heartfelt support and emphasised the strong bonds of friendship between the two nations and their peoples.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Hotel Bolu

Recent Stories

UAE President extends condolences to Turkish Presi ..

UAE President extends condolences to Turkish President over victims of Bolu hote ..

1 minute ago
 DIAC, Opus 2 partner to enhance dispute resolution ..

DIAC, Opus 2 partner to enhance dispute resolution experience

1 minute ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transpor ..

UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications

16 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Iranian Vice President duri ..

UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE

16 minutes ago
 CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end ..

CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024

16 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Go ..

CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee

31 minutes ago
DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insura ..

DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himm ..

Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'

46 minutes ago
 Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Res ..

Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo I ..

Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation ..

UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..

1 hour ago
 Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage ..

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East