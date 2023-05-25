UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of Hungary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a written message to Katalin Novák, President of Hungary, with an invitation to the COP28 climate conference to be held at Expo City Dubai in November.

The invitation was delivered by Saud Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Hungary, to Kristóf Altusz, Diplomatic Advisor to the President.