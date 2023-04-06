Close
UAE President Extends Personal COP28 Invite To President El Sisi Of Egypt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

UAE President extends personal COP28 invite to President El Sisi of Egypt

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a written message to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, inviting him to attend the COP28 Climate Change Conference, to be held at Expo City Dubai in November.

The message was delivered to the Egyptian President by Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the Arab League, in the presence of Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt.

Al Kaabi conveyed to the Egyptian president the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, wishing him and the people of Egypt further progress and prosperity.

President El Sisi reciprocated the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, expressing his sincere wishes for the continued progress and development of the UAE.

The Egyptian President affirmed his confidence in the UAE’s leadership for hosting COP 28 and expressed his country’s readiness to enhance cooperation and share Egyptian expertise in this regard, taking into account the relevant concerns of developing and African nations.

Ambassador Al Kaabi highlighted the UAE's interest in boosting cooperation between the two countries and exchanging experiences, especially in light of Egypt's hosting of the COP27 conference in Sharm El-Sheikh in 2022.

