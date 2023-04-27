UAE President extends personal COP28 invite to President of Argentina

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) BUENOS AIRES, 27th April, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended an invitation to Alberto Fernández, President of the Argentine Republic, to attend COP28, which will be held in Expo City Dubai in November.

Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic, delivered the invitation to Santiago Cafiero, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Argentine Republic, during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship in the capital, Buenos Aires.