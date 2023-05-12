UrduPoint.com

UAE President, French President Hold Talks To Further Strengthen Strategic Partnership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 01:15 AM

UAE President, French President hold talks to further strengthen strategic partnership

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met with French President Emmanuel Macron today in Paris. The two leaders discussed the longstanding strategic partnership between the UAE and France, and explored opportunities to further expand bilateral cooperation across various sectors.
The French President welcomed His Highness to the Élysée Palace, expressing his pleasure to meet again in France.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed extended his gratitude to President Macron for the warm reception.
His Highness and the French President affirmed their deep commitment to further strengthening the countries’ historic ties, and discussed ways to enhance collaboration in priority areas, including culture, environment, climate change, space, and renewable energy.

Their talks also covered other fields central to both countries’ sustainable development ambitions, including investment, the economy, food security, and advanced technology.


The Presidents discussed regional and international developments, with both sides stressing the importance of promoting peace, stability and cooperation between nations.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Macron also talked about the upcoming COP28 climate conference, to be hosted by the UAE later this year.

Both leaders reiterated their shared belief in the importance and potential of joint action. They stated that pursuing collaborative measures to confront climate change is an immediate priority for both countries.
During his working visit to France, His Highness the UAE President is accompanied by H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Hend Mana Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the French Republic.

Related Topics

Technology France UAE Visit Paris

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s Coronation reception hosted b ..

15 seconds ago
 UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to ..

UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to decarbonization: Minister

33 seconds ago
 Emaar Development records 26% growth in sales

Emaar Development records 26% growth in sales

15 minutes ago
 Emaar records 43% growth in net Q1-23 profit

Emaar records 43% growth in net Q1-23 profit

16 minutes ago
 UAE, Tunisia sign MoU to revamp &#039;Home of Ibn ..

UAE, Tunisia sign MoU to revamp &#039;Home of Ibn Khaldun&#039;

31 minutes ago
 UPDATE: UAE President, French President hold talks ..

UPDATE: UAE President, French President hold talks to further strengthen strateg ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.