UAE President grants Cuban Ambassador Medal of Independence

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, awarded Roberto Blanco, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the UAE, the Medal of Independence of the First Order on the occasion of the end of his tenure as ambassador to the country.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, presented the medal to Blanco.

She stressed the UAE's keenness to strengthen relations with Cuba in all fields, praising the ambassador's contributions to developing relations and advancing bilateral cooperation during his tenure.

Al Hashimy thanked him for his efforts and wished him success.

For his part, Blanco expressed his gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising his leadership, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He noted the country's achievements over the past 51 years, which highlight the leadership's keenness to advance the UAE's position.

He concluded by thanking all government entities in the UAE for contributing to the success of his mission to strengthen relations between the two countries.