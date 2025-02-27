Open Menu

UAE President, Greek Prime Minister Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 09:46 PM

UAE President, Greek Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in development-focused sectors, as part of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the Greek Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, expressing his hope that the visit would contribute to strengthening joint efforts to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of both nations and their peoples.

The meeting addressed cooperation between the UAE and Greece, particularly in areas such as economy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, investment, food security, and renewable energy, as well as other fields that support mutual growth.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments, underscoring the importance of working towards peaceful resolutions to conflicts and crises around the world. They reaffirmed the need to support diplomatic efforts that promote stability, security, and prosperity in line with shared aspirations for peace and sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Hellenic Republic, and several officials.

