UAE President holds official reception for Indian PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

Upon arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the Indian Prime Minister’s motorcade was met by a group of Emirati children waving the flags of both countries. His Highness greeted Prime Minister Modi and accompanied him during an official reception ceremony that included a guard of honour welcome, a 21-gun salute, and a performance of the national anthems of India and the UAE.

The official reception ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.

H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Sarah Al Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority and member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Jassim Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance and member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE); and Dr. Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to India.

The Indian Prime Minister was accompanied by a number of senior officials including Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE.