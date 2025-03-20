Open Menu

UAE President Holds Phone Call With Emir Of Kuwait

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 06:02 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

The two leaders discussed the deep-rooted fraternal ties between their countries and explored ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields to serve shared interests.

His Highness the UAE President conveyed his heartfelt wishes for Kuwait and its people, expressing his hope for continued progress and prosperity under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He also prayed for the Emir’s continued health and wellbeing.

