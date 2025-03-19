Open Menu

UAE President Holds Phone Call With Somali President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 05:17 PM

UAE President holds phone call with Somali President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call with His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, to inquire about his wellbeing following the terrorist attack that targeted him and resulted in the death and injury of several innocent people.

During the call, His Highness expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the Somali people, wishing a swift recovery to the injured.

His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Somalia and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising the country and threatening the safety of its people.

President Mohamud, in turn, thanked His Highness for his genuine support and concern for Somalia and its people.

