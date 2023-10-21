Open Menu

UAE President Holds Phone Call With US Defense Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2023 | 01:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense. During the call, His Highness and the US Secretary of Defense discussed cooperation between the UAE and the United States in defense matters as part of the strategic relations that bind the two countries.

They also addressed serious regional developments and escalation that threatens to exacerbate violence and instability, undermine security in the middle East, and jeopardize the likelihood of achieving peace.

His Highness emphasised the priority of protecting civilian lives in accordance with international humanitarian law and the need to secure urgent humanitarian corridors to deliver relief and medical aid to the Gaza Strip, given the deteriorating humanitarian conditions faced by civilians in Gaza.

Furthermore, His Highness stressed the need to intensify regional and international efforts to find a clear political horizon to achieve a fair and comprehensive peace for the benefit of all peoples of the region and in a way that preserves regional security and stability.

