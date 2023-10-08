Open Menu

UAE President Holds Phone Calls With Heads Of State Of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Israel, And Canada To Discuss Regional Developments

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2023 | 11:45 PM

UAE President holds phone calls with heads of state of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Israel, and Canada to discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today spoke by telephone to a number of leaders and heads of state to discuss the latest regional developments.

In separate phone calls, His Highness spoke to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Bashar Al-Assad, President of the Syrian Arab Republic; Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel; and Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

During the discussions, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the urgent need for de-escalation and called on all sides to exercise restraint in order to safeguard the lives of civilians. The UAE President reiterated the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, and encouraged the international community to support all efforts aimed at avoiding further conflict that jeopardises the security and stability of the region and its people.

