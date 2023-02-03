UrduPoint.com

UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 08:45 PM

UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mohammed Shiaa' Al Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq, discussed today, in a telephone conversation, the relations, various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the two countries, and ways of developing them to achieve their common interests.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the Iraqi Prime Minister also reviewed a number of issues of mutual concern, stressing their mutual keenness to continue consultations and coordination between their countries in to boost their cooperation in various fields.

More Stories From Middle East

