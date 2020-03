(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Federal Decree No. 44 of 2020, appointing Mohammed Saif Khalfan Al Hamli as the Director-General of the General Pension and Social Security Authority, GPSSA.