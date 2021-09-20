UAE President issues decree appointing Khalfan Al Mazrouei as Executive Director of National Projects Office

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued Federal Decree No.106 of 2021 appointing Khalfan Mohammed Al Mazrouei as the Executive Director of the National Projects Office with the grade of Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

The Decree will come into force from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.