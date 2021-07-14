UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE President Issues Decree Appointing Majed Al Mesmar As TDRA's Director-General

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

UAE President issues decree appointing Majed Al Mesmar as TDRA's Director-General

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Majed Sultan Al Mesmar as the Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

Al Mesmar has served as the Deputy Director-General of the Telecommunications Sector since joining TDRA in 2010. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Al Mesmar has profound working experience of more than 30 years in telecommunications and regulation, holding various senior-level management posts at several telecom operators locally, regionally and internationally, such as Etisalat Group’s Senior Vice President – Special Projects (UAE), Chief Technical Officer at Mobily (Saudi Arabia) and Chief Operating Officer at Etisalat DB Telecom India Pvt Ltd.

Since 2017, Al Mesmar has been the Chairman of the board of Trustees of the ICT Fund. He is also an active participant in many international events, including those of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and was elected as Chairman of the Plenipotentiary Conference 2018 (PP18), which is the highest authority in the ITU.

He also chaired the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) in 2018, and represented the UAE in several Summit sessions.

Al Mesmar succeeds Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, who was once acting as TDRA’s Director-General.

Talal Humaid Belhoul, Chairman of TDRA’s Board of Directors, praised and recognised the major role played by Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori and his remarkable efforts in developing the performance of TDRA and strengthening its leadership and outstanding position among government entities in the UAE.

Belhoul also commended what TDRA has achieved during recent years in establishing UAE’s place as a leading country in the ICT sector.

"Over the last period and under the management of Hamad Al Mansoori, TDRA has made great strides not only in the telecommunications sector, but also in digital transformation, as it aptly played its regulatory and enabling role, in line with strategic variables and general trends of the UAE. TDRA has been a strong supporter of UAE’s efforts towards realising the concepts of 4IR, smart cities and development based on the digital knowledge economy," he said.

Related Topics

India World UAE Itu Saudi Arabia 2017 2018 Government PP-18

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan opens up about ‘nose job’

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

45 minutes ago

Sindh announces to close indoor dine-in, schools, ..

50 minutes ago

Azma Bukhari lashes out at PTI for inflation

57 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 520 prisoners ahead of ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Police headquarte ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.