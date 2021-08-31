UAE President issues decree to enhance accountability of ministers, senior officials

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal decree holding ministers and senior officials accountable for wrongdoing in order to enhance transparency.

The decree is issued as part of the government's efforts to adopt laws and regulations that consolidate transparency and the rule of law within the federal government.

Under the decree, the Public Prosecution can receive and accordingly investigate complaints against senior official and take necessary actions.

The Public Prosecution can ban a minister or an official under investigation from travelling and freeze their money as well as funds of their wives and minors, if necessary, said the decree.

The decree also highlights the potential penalties for violators, including censuring, forced retirement, job termination, or relief of duties along with deprivation of pension or bonus at a maximum of one quarter of the total.

The UAE is ranked first in the region at the Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index, an advanced ranking that reflects the determination of the country's leadership to combat all forms of corruption.