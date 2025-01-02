Open Menu

UAE President Issues Emiri Decree Appointing Commander-in-Chief Of Abu Dhabi Police, Chairman Of Abu Dhabi Department Of Energy

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 06:45 PM

UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Energy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued an Emiri Decree appointing Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, as Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, and Dr.

Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

