- Home
- Middle East
- UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Chairman of Abu ..
UAE President Issues Emiri Decree Appointing Commander-in-Chief Of Abu Dhabi Police, Chairman Of Abu Dhabi Department Of Energy
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 06:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued an Emiri Decree appointing Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, as Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, and Dr.
Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.
Recent Stories
UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Pol ..
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evalua ..
FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial kill ..
UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation
Ajman Ruler receives Chairman of Saudi German Health Group
Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy
Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..
Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 2024
Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad
PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high
Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary
Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Chairman of Abu ..24 seconds ago
-
EmiratesGBC, Global Green Growth Institute partner to advance sustainable urban development40 seconds ago
-
ADGM reduces commercial licence fees from January 202516 minutes ago
-
UAE, Switzerland explore parliamentary cooperation46 minutes ago
-
Ajman Ruler receives Chairman of Saudi German Health Group46 minutes ago
-
Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators shape future of learni ..1 hour ago
-
Dubai real estate sets all-time record in 20241 hour ago
-
Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network2 hours ago
-
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Government3 hours ago
-
Affordable electric vehicles key to boosting adoption: IEA report3 hours ago
-
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition results3 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation4 hours ago