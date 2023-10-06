Open Menu

UAE President Issues Federal Decree Appointing Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed As Chairman Of Office Of Development And Martyrs Families Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2023 | 09:15 PM

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed as Chairman of Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a Federal Decree to appoint H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, with the rank of Minister.

