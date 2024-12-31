- Home
UAE President Issues Federal Decree Appointing Sultan Al Dhaheri As Director Of Office Of Deputy Chairman Of Presidential Court For Special Affairs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a Federal Decree appointing His Excellency Sultan Hamad Ahmad Hamad Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri as Director of the Office of the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs with the rank of Undersecretary.
The Decree shall be published in the official gazette and shall be effective from the date of issuance.
