UAE President Issues Federal Decree Appointing Mohammed Alqasim As Ministry Of Education's Undersecretary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Hamza Alqasim, as Undersecretary of the Ministry of education.
Alqasim brings a wealth of leadership experience to his new role, having previously served as Director-General of the Emirates Schools Establishment.
His distinguished career spans key positions in various government and private entities, including Director of Technology Adoption and Development at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Director of Council Affairs Department at the Advanced Science Office, and other positions at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Total.
Alqasim holds a Master’s degree in Machinery Engineering and Geoscience from the French Institute of Petroleum and a Bachelor’s degree in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Waterloo, Canada.
