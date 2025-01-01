Open Menu

UAE President Issues Federal Decree Appointing Mohammed Alqasim As Ministry Of Education's Undersecretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 01:30 PM

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of Education's Undersecretary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Hamza Alqasim, as Undersecretary of the Ministry of education.

Alqasim brings a wealth of leadership experience to his new role, having previously served as Director-General of the Emirates Schools Establishment.

His distinguished career spans key positions in various government and private entities, including Director of Technology Adoption and Development at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Director of Council Affairs Department at the Advanced Science Office, and other positions at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Total.

Alqasim holds a Master’s degree in Machinery Engineering and Geoscience from the French Institute of Petroleum and a Bachelor’s degree in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Waterloo, Canada.

Related Topics

Technology Education Canada Company Abu Dhabi Oil Waterloo From Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

36 minutes ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to ob ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon

41 minutes ago
 PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 ..

PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points

49 minutes ago
 Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family ..

UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza

13 hours ago
 Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 202 ..

Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows

14 hours ago
 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to ze ..

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv

14 hours ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges po ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East