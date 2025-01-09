UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Assistant Attorney General at Federal Public Prosecution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree appointing H.E. Sultan Ibrahim Abdullah Al-Juwaid as Assistant Attorney General at the Federal Public Prosecution.

H.E. Sultan Ibrahim Abdullah Al-Juwaid is recognised as one of the UAE's distinguished legal professionals in Public Prosecution, as he holds 30 years of dedicated service in Federal Public Prosecution. His Excellency served as First Advocate General at the Federal Prosecutor General's Office. He held the position of Director of the Examination and Follow-up Department at the Federal Prosecutor General's Office, along with organisational supervision of the Development, Human Resources, Information Technology, and the advancement of the Public Prosecution Electronic Programme.

H.E. Al-Juwaid represented the Federal Public Prosecution at several local, regional, and international events, conferences, and workshops as a speaker and expert. He has also chaired and participated in several judicial committees.

Al-Juwaid graduated from the College of Law at the UAE University in 1991 and was among the first alumni of the UAE Institute of Training and Judicial Studies in 1992.

