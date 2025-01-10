Open Menu

UAE President Issues Federal Decree Appointing Chairman And Vice Chairman Of UAE Aid Agency

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 12:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing H.E. Dr. Tareq Ahmed Mohamed Al Ameri as Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency and H.E. Sultan Mohamed Saeed Al Shamsi as Vice Chairman.

Dr. Al Ameri is the current Director of the Office of Development Affairs at the Presidential Court. With a stellar academic and professional background, he has held prominent leadership roles, including Executive Director at the Abu Dhabi food Control Authority, the General Secretariat of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and the Ministry of Interior.

Dr. Al Ameri holds a Ph.D. in "Process Systems Engineering" from Imperial College London, a Master of business Administration from Abu Dhabi University, and a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering and Process Systems Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis, USA.

H.E. Sultan Al Shamsi brings over three decades of dedicated experience in foreign aid and humanitarian programmes. He has held several prominent positions, including Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations, Assistant Undersecretary for Development Affairs at the Ministry of International Cooperation and Development, and Executive Director of the UAE Office for the Coordination of Foreign Aid.

With a career spanning three decades, Al Shamsi has been instrumental in shaping the UAE's foreign aid and humanitarian strategy. He played a key role in establishing significant entities such as the Ministry of International Cooperation and Development and the UAE’s Office for Coordination of Foreign Aid. Notably, he contributed to drafting the nation’s first foreign aid policy and strategy.

Al Shamsi holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and Information Systems from the University of Southern Queensland and a Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems from UAE University.

The UAE Aid Agency is tasked with implementing foreign aid programmes, planning, supervising, and executing official government support, and overseeing developmental projects, early recovery initiatives, and humanitarian relief efforts.

