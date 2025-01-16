UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Director-General of General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a Federal decree appointing Ahmed Rashid Saeed Al Neyadi as Director-General of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat, with the rank of Undersecretary.

Ahmed Al Neyadi brings extensive experience from a distinguished career across various leadership roles. He previously served as the Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat.

His earlier positions include Director of the Tenders and Contracts Department at the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities in Abu Dhabi, and Head of the Legal Affairs Department at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

Al Neyadi holds a Master’s degree in Law from Dubai Police academy and a Bachelor’s degree in Sharia and Law from the United Arab Emirates University, which he earned in 2001.