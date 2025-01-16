Open Menu

UAE President Issues Federal Decree Appointing CEO Of Securities And Commodities Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2025 | 08:30 PM

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing CEO of Securities and Commodities Authority

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a Federal Decree appointing Waleed Saeed Abdul Salam Al Awadhi as Chief Executive Officer of the Securities and Commodities Authority, with the rank of Under-Secretary.

Waleed Al Awadhi brings over 22 years of distinguished expertise in financial services, regulatory frameworks, and banking operations. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer at the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and held the position of Deputy Head of Retail Banking at Emirates Islamic Bank.

His career also includes senior roles at Sama Dubai (real estate development) and Etisalat, along with membership on numerous national boards and committees across the UAE.

Al Awadhi is a graduate of the Mohammed bin Rashid Programme for Leadership Development (2020) and completed executive education at Harvard business school in 2017. He holds a Master’s degree in Law, specialising in arbitration, dispute resolution, financial crimes, and anti-money laundering, reflecting his commitment to excellence and innovation in his field.

