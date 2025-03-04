- Home
- Middle East
- UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Undersecretary of Ministr ..
UAE President Issues Federal Decree Appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri As Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Sports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 03:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Rashid Al Hajeri as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports.
Al Hajeri has held several leadership roles across the public and private sectors, including the sports Coordination Council, the UAE Handball Federation board of Directors, and the UAE Volleyball Federation Board of Directors, in addition to his contributions to national football committees.
Al Hajeri holds an Executive Master’s in business Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies.
Recent Stories
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..
China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi
SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..
Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..
Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship
Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market'
Buimerc Corporation Ltd. contributes AED20mln endowment building in Dubai to Fat ..
Salik reports AED2.3bln of revenue in 2024
Borouge updates investors on proposed creation of $60bln global petrochemical ch ..
EAD explores waste recycling, water management, nature-based solutions in Singap ..
US President Donald Trump halts all military aid to Ukraine
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia opt to bat first against India in first sem ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Undersecretary of Ministr ..3 minutes ago
-
China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi4 minutes ago
-
SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution to Fathers’ Endow ..4 minutes ago
-
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Director-General of Federal Authority for Government ..19 minutes ago
-
Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai International Chamber in 202419 minutes ago
-
Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship33 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market'49 minutes ago
-
Buimerc Corporation Ltd. contributes AED20mln endowment building in Dubai to Fathers’ Endowment ca ..49 minutes ago
-
Salik reports AED2.3bln of revenue in 20241 hour ago
-
Borouge updates investors on proposed creation of $60bln global petrochemical champion1 hour ago
-
EAD explores waste recycling, water management, nature-based solutions in Singapore2 hours ago
-
UAE, Senegal officially kick-off 2026 UN Water Conference multilateral process2 hours ago