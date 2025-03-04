UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Undersecretary of Ministry of Sports

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Rashid Al Hajeri as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports.

Al Hajeri has held several leadership roles across the public and private sectors, including the sports Coordination Council, the UAE Handball Federation board of Directors, and the UAE Volleyball Federation Board of Directors, in addition to his contributions to national football committees.

Al Hajeri holds an Executive Master’s in business Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies.