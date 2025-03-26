UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Deputy Chairman of Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing His Excellency Saeed Rashid Ali Al Zaabi as Adviser to the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs with the rank of Undersecretary.

The Decree shall be published in the official gazette and shall be effective from the date of issuance.