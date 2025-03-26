- Home
- Middle East
- UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Deputy Chairman of Presi ..
UAE President Issues Federal Decree Appointing Saeed Al Zaabi As Adviser To Deputy Chairman Of Presidential Court For Development And Fallen Heroes’ Affairs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 04:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing His Excellency Saeed Rashid Ali Al Zaabi as Adviser to the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs with the rank of Undersecretary.
The Decree shall be published in the official gazette and shall be effective from the date of issuance.
Recent Stories
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..
DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak
Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer
New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion
UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash
FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..
MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System
The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutral ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Deputy Chairman of Presi ..3 minutes ago
-
EU recorded trade deficit of €11.1 billion in aluminium in 20243 minutes ago
-
DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak18 minutes ago
-
Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer33 minutes ago
-
Korea wildfire death toll up to 18, one missing1 hour ago
-
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia1 hour ago
-
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign2 hours ago
-
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion2 hours ago
-
UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash2 hours ago
-
FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign2 hours ago
-
MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign2 hours ago
-
Argentina secures World Cup spot with 4-1 victory over Brazil3 hours ago