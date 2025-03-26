Open Menu

UAE President Issues Federal Decree Appointing Saeed Al Zaabi As Adviser To Deputy Chairman Of Presidential Court For Development And Fallen Heroes’ Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 04:00 PM

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Deputy Chairman of Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing His Excellency Saeed Rashid Ali Al Zaabi as Adviser to the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs with the rank of Undersecretary.

The Decree shall be published in the official gazette and shall be effective from the date of issuance.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid March From Court

Recent Stories

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sae ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..

3 minutes ago
 DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday ..

DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak

18 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

33 minutes ago
 New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win i ..

New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia

1 hour ago
 RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' End ..

RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of ..

Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion

2 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given ..

UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash

2 hours ago
 FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 mi ..

FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..

2 hours ago
 MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat ..

98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System

2 hours ago
 The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the R ..

The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutral ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East