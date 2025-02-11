UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree granting His Excellency Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, the rank of Minister.

The Decree shall be published in the official gazette and shall be effective from the date of issuance.