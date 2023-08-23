ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2023) In his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued a law regarding punitive and correctional establishments in Abu Dhabi.

The law shall transfer the responsibility of managing punitive and correctional establishments, as well as juvenile facilities in Abu Dhabi, from Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters to Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

Effective as of 1st January 2024, the law will contribute to fostering the rehabilitation and correctional ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.