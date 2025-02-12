Open Menu

UAE President Issues Resolution Reconstituting Artificial Intelligence And Advanced Technology Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 12:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) In his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a resolution to reconstitute the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC), chaired by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as Vice-Chairman.

The resolution also appointed Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Dr. Ahmed Mubarak bin Nawi Al Mazrouei, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, and Peng Xiao as members of AIATC.

Since its establishment in January 2024, AIATC has been regulating, implementing, and developing policies and strategies related to AI and advanced technologies in Abu Dhabi. The council plays a vital role in positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in AI and advanced technology, fostering research, investments, and collaborations with local and international partners.

