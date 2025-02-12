- Home
- Middle East
- UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Counc ..
UAE President Issues Resolution Reconstituting Artificial Intelligence And Advanced Technology Council
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) In his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a resolution to reconstitute the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC), chaired by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as Vice-Chairman.
The resolution also appointed Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Dr. Ahmed Mubarak bin Nawi Al Mazrouei, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, and Peng Xiao as members of AIATC.
Since its establishment in January 2024, AIATC has been regulating, implementing, and developing policies and strategies related to AI and advanced technologies in Abu Dhabi. The council plays a vital role in positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in AI and advanced technology, fostering research, investments, and collaborations with local and international partners.
Recent Stories
Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit
UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..
Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..
WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index
Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..
Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features various events
12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration
ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024
61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France
Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Counc ..5 minutes ago
-
WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index20 minutes ago
-
Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capability building20 minutes ago
-
Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features various events34 minutes ago
-
12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration50 minutes ago
-
ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 20241 hour ago
-
61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France2 hours ago
-
Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat readiness3 hours ago
-
NASA's 2 stuck astronauts may return to Earth sooner under new plan3 hours ago
-
Korea to invest nearly $300 mln for advanced industrial technologies3 hours ago
-
Jordan reiterates steadfast position against displacement of Palestinians11 hours ago
-
UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen11 hours ago