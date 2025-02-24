Open Menu

UAE President, Italian Prime Minister Attend UAE-Italy Business Forum

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 09:00 PM

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, today attended the UAE-Italy Business Forum as part of His Highness' state visit to Italy.

The forum’s sessions highlighted diverse areas such as energy solutions, infrastructure development, and innovations in healthcare. It also addressed shared UAE-Italy interests in the fields of information and communications technology, digital transformation, space, joint investment opportunities in Africa, climate action, resource management, and sustainable economic growth. The forum included dialogue sessions and meetings between Emirati and Italian business leaders to explore ways to develop new investment and trade partnerships.

The forum is periodically held with the participation of business representatives from the UAE and Italy to discuss opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in priority areas.

The forum also offers a platform to conclude agreements between the business communities of the UAE and Italy in efforts to further enhance the bilateral economic and trade partnership.

During the forum, numerous memoranda of understanding and agreements were signed by Emirati and Italian companies in various fields, including technology, digital transformation, and investment.

The forum was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and several officials accompanying the UAE President during his visit to Italy.

