UAE President, Italian Prime Minister witness exchange of agreements, memoranda of understanding

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, today witnessed the exchange of agreements and memoranda of understanding aimed at enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Italy as part of the two countries’ strategic partnership. The exchange took place during His Highness the UAE President’s state visit to Italy.
The agreements and memoranda of understanding covered the fields of industry, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, energy, health, culture, education, scientific research, defence, transportation, space, mining, and building economic partnerships with African countries, among other fields that are expected to further elevate relations between the UAE and Italy.
The agreements and memoranda of understanding were exchanged by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Salem AlMarri, Director-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).
The Italian ministers and officials responsible for these sectors exchanged the signing of agreements and memoranda of understanding.
