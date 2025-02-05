UAE President, Jordanian King Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 09:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The two leaders discussed the close fraternal ties between their countries and various aspects of their bilateral cooperation.
The call also addressed regional and international issues of mutual concern, with a particular focus on the latest developments in the middle East.
Both leaders underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to enhance security and stability in the region and to prevent the expansion of conflict. They also stressed the need to pursue a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, ensuring lasting regional peace and stability.
His Highness and King Abdullah reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close consultation and communication, especially in light of the unfolding situation in the region.
