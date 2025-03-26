UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks today with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, focusing on the two nations’ strong fraternal relations and cooperation, as well as ways to further bolster ties on all levels for mutual benefit.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi during a fraternal visit by His Majesty King Abdullah to the UAE. His Highness welcomed His Majesty, underlining the deep-rooted and historical ties between the UAE and Jordan and their joint aim to expand cooperation in a manner that fulfils the aspirations of their peoples.

The two leaders also reviewed a number of regional developments, with emphasis on ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, ensure the continued delivery of humanitarian aid, and reject any attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their land.

They stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to promote regional stability and prevent the escalation of conflict in the region.

His Highness and His Majesty reaffirmed their commitment to continued fraternal consultation and coordination on matters of mutual concern in a way that serves the interests of both nations and supports broader Arab cooperation.

Following the meeting, His Highness hosted an iftar banquet in honour of His Majesty and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.

H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (Zayed CHF); H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interiory; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with several other sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials from the UAE.

The delegation accompanying His Majesty King Abdullah II included Dr Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister; Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates; and a number of senior officials in Jordan.

His Majesty King Abdullah II concluded his fraternal visit to the UAE and departed from Al Bateen Airport, where he was bid farewell by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with several Sheikhs and senior officials.