UAE President, Korean President Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reviewed with Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, opportunities to develop joint cooperation in various fields within the framework of the special strategic relations that unite the two friendly countries.

This came during the reception of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, at Qasr Al Watan today, to the Korean President, who is on a multi-day visit to the UAE, which is his first visit since assuming his presidential duties.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his aspiration that President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit would constitute a formidable addition to the strategic UAE-Korea relations.

The two sides discussed various paths of cooperation and development in the investment, economic, scientific, cultural and advanced technology fields, in addition to renewable energy and other vital areas of interest within their two countries' future plans.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

