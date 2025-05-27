Open Menu

UAE President, Lebanese Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Dr Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic, today discussed cooperation between the two countries, as well as ways to enhance ties in a manner that serves the interests of both nations and fulfils the aspirations of their peoples for development and prosperity.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, where His Highness received the Lebanese Prime Minister, who is currently on a working visit to the UAE to participate in the Arab Media Summit 2025 in Dubai.

The two sides reviewed regional and international issues of mutual concern and underlined the importance of strengthening efforts to promote stability, security, and peace in the region for the benefit of its peoples and the advancement of its nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as for all efforts that contribute to the country’s stability, development, and prosperity.

The Lebanese Prime Minister, for his part, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his consistent support for the Lebanese people. He also reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to strengthening its ties with the UAE across various fields in a way that serves the shared interests of both nations.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs; Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and several officials.

