UAE President Makes Phone Calls To Syrian, Turkish Presidents, Expresses Condolences And Sympathies

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made two separate phone calls to President Bashar al-Assad of Syria and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye.

In these calls, he expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the two presidents, their people, and the families of those affected by the devastating earthquake that hit the two countries.

He also offered his support and solidarity, wishing for a speedy recovery for those who were injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the UAE's support for Syria and Turkiye and offered to provide any assistance in their efforts to mitigate the impact of the earthquake.

The Presidents of Syria and Turkiye expressed their gratitude to His Highness and wished the UAE continued progress and success.

