UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on Saeed bin Zayed’s passing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has received a phone call from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, who wished to condole him on the passing of the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Al Nahyan family, praying to God to grant peace and mercy to the deceased and rest his soul in paradise, and grant his family patience and solace.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia conveyed to His Highness the President the condolences of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

For his part, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation for HRH Prince Mohammed's sentiments towards the nation, its leadership and people, praying to God to protect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership and people.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also received a phone call from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, who offered his sincere condolences on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed and prayed to God to bless him with His mercy and forgiveness.

