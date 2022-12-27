UAE President, Mauritanian President Discuss Bilateral Relations Over Phone
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2022) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today discussed, during a telephone conversation, with Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of Mauritania, the bilateral relations between their countries, and the prospects for boosting cooperation to serve the interests of their countries and peoples.